DUBLIN Nov 29 The former Anglo Irish Bank is
taking legal action against Ernst & Young, the bank's
auditors before the government decided to wind it down two years
ago.
Scandal-hit Anglo, now known as the Irish Bank Resolution
Corp (IBRC), has been under investigation for fraud for the past
four years and three former executives, including ex-chief Sean
FitzPatrick, face charges next year.
IBRC said the proceedings related to Ernst & Young's role as
auditors at Anglo before the bank was nationalised in 2009 but
would not give any more detail.
"As this matter is now the subject of litigation, it would
be inappropriate for the bank to comment further at this time,"
a spokesman for IBRC said in a statement.
Anglo, whose collapse is expected to cost the Irish state at
least 25 billion euros, has been investigated for allegedly
giving clients loans to buy shares in the bank and for using
deposits from another lender to mask large withdrawals.
Ernst & Young, one of the world's "Big Four" audit and
consulting firms, said it stood by its work at Anglo and had not
yet been served with proceedings. It said it would defend itself
against any action.
"Although Ernst & Young is aware of proceedings issued by
IBRC, we have not formerly been served with, nor have we
received, a statement of claim setting out the details of IBRC's
claim," the auditor said in a statement.
"Without more detail it is difficult for us to comment
further. We have consistently said we stand by the quality of
our work performed in the Anglo audit and will vigorously defend
any such proceedings."