DUBLIN Oct 3 Irish credit institutions will pay
a combined 25 million euros ($32 million) per year into a new
350 million euro resolution fund to minimise taxpayer's exposure
to future problems in the financial sector, the government on
Wednesday.
Taxpayers had to pump 64 billion euros worth of capital into
the banking sector to stave off its collapse after a property
bubble burst in 2008. The government has since restructured the
sector and overhauled regulation.
The new levy will be used to repay 250 million euros the
government has committed to pay into recapitalising the
country's credit unions and then to build a 100 million euro
buffer to deal with future problems.
Banks covered by a government deposit guarantee, including
Bank of Ireland, and Allied Irish Bank
permanent tsb will not initially have to pay into the
fund, but will eventually contribute, a spokesman for the
department of finance said.
The three banks did not immediately respond to a query about
how much they would have to contribute.