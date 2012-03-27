DUBLIN, March 27 Ireland is likely to strike a
deal to avoid a 3.1 billion euro cash payment into one of its
failed banks this week, the country's central bank governor said
on Tuesday, adding that the schedule of payments had become a
source of financial risk.
Dublin, which said last week that it planned to settle the
end-March annual payment with a long-term bond, wants to replace
30 billion euros ($40 billion) of high interest loans to the
former Anglo Irish Bank with another instrument, to lengthen the
maturity and cut the interest rate.
"The sequence of annual cash payment has become a source of
risk to financial stability ... A way of funding this cash
payment over a much longer period would clearly help reduce this
risk," Patrick Honohan told a parliamentary committee.
"While some technicalities still need to be resolved (on the
end-March payment), it now seems likely that this effort will be
successful."
"I think it's going to happen."