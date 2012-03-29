DUBLIN, March 29 Proposals by the Irish government to make it easier for insolvent borrowers to rid themselves of their debts, including possibly secured debts like mortgages, could have a damaging impact on the economy, the country's main banking lobby warned.

The rules, published in draft form in January, provide for non-judicial arrangements for people to discharge their debts.

The proposals on unsecured borrowings mirror similar schemes used in the UK. But the decision to include secured debts are unprecedented, John Reynolds, president of the Irish Banking Federation (IBF), said on Thursday.

"The impacts of including secured debt are unknown, yet could be very substantive and painful for the economy," said Reynolds, who is also the chief executive of Belgian financial group KBC's Irish arm.

He warned the proposed laws for the inclusion of debts of up to 3 million euros would mean that commercial borrowers would likely be able to take advantage of the new scheme and raised the possibility of "strategic defaulters."

"The unintended consequences of what are termed 'strategic defaulters' will have a very negative impact not just on the banking system but on broader national interests," Reynolds said, adding that the IBF had communicated its concerns in a submission to government.