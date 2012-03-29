DUBLIN, March 29 Proposals by the Irish
government to make it easier for insolvent borrowers to rid
themselves of their debts, including possibly secured debts like
mortgages, could have a damaging impact on the economy, the
country's main banking lobby warned.
The rules, published in draft form in January, provide for
non-judicial arrangements for people to discharge their
debts.
The proposals on unsecured borrowings mirror similar schemes
used in the UK. But the decision to include secured debts are
unprecedented, John Reynolds, president of the Irish Banking
Federation (IBF), said on Thursday.
"The impacts of including secured debt are unknown, yet
could be very substantive and painful for the economy," said
Reynolds, who is also the chief executive of Belgian financial
group KBC's Irish arm.
He warned the proposed laws for the inclusion of debts of up
to 3 million euros would mean that commercial borrowers would
likely be able to take advantage of the new scheme and raised
the possibility of "strategic defaulters."
"The unintended consequences of what are termed 'strategic
defaulters' will have a very negative impact not just on the
banking system but on broader national interests," Reynolds
said, adding that the IBF had communicated its concerns in a
submission to government.