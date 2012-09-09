DUBLIN, Sept 9 Ireland's central bank governor
is confident that the country will get a deal in the euro zone
on easing the terms of its bank debt, it is just a question of
what it looks like, he said on Sunday.
Euro zone leaders agreed at their summit in June to look at
improving Ireland's bank rescue package and EU Economic and
Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn set a deadline of
October to reach a decision on the matter.
Irish central bank chief Patrick Honohan said on Friday that
Ireland may miss next month's deadline for a decision on easing
the terms of its costly bank bailout as there were "sequencing
issues" to parts of the deal.
He repeated his thoughts on the complexity of meeting the
deadline on Sunday, but added he was confident a deal would be
obtained.
"In my view, it's not a question of what or whether
something will be done, it's a question of what will be done,"
Honohan told state broadcaster RTE.
"Something will be done. We would like, on the Irish side, a
lot to be done and very effectively," he said.
"There is a range of possible outcomes. I am hopeful that we
will reach the top 10 of those possibilities," he added.
Honohan added that discussions are going on actively,
referring to the part of the deal that would benefit from an
agreement to allow European rescue funds to recapitalise banks,
something Dublin wants to benefit from retrospectively after
pouring billions into its lenders.
The mechanism for delivering on this agreement depends on
how long it takes the euro zone to set up a banking supervisory
body, with Germany and the European Commission seemingly at odds
over how a new banking union should operate.