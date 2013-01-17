DUBLIN Jan 17 Ireland's finance minister reiterated on Thursday that Dublin was likely to agree with the European Central Bank on rescheduling part of its bank debt, but significant outstanding matters may still derail a deal.

Dublin has been negotiating with the ECB for over a year to ease the tough repayment terms on promissory notes, or IOUs, that it pumped mainly into the failed Anglo Irish Bank, and wants a deal agreed before the next payment falls due in March.

"I believe a deal is likely in advance of the March deadline," Michael Noonan told parliament. "A deal is not certain and a deal has not been concluded, there are significant outstanding matters that are of sufficient magnitude to still derail a deal."