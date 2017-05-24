DUBLIN May 24 Ireland's prime minister Enda
Kenny called for a review on Wednesday into failings by the
country's corporate watchdog in a criminal investigation into
the former head of the failed Anglo Irish Bank.
Sean FitzPatrick was acquitted this week of charges of
misleading auditors about tens of millions of euros in personal
loans after a judge ruled that the investigation which led to
the trial fell short of the impartial, unbiased inquiry to which
a defendant is entitled.
FitzPatrick had pleaded not guilty to the charges, which
followed the jailing last year of two former Anglo bosses who
were among the first senior bank executives to be jailed in
relation to Ireland's banking crisis a decade ago.
The judge in FitzPatrick's trial criticised staff at
Ireland's Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement
(ODCE), in particular their coaching of two witnesses - audit
partners from Ernst & Young (EY) - that had contaminated their
evidence.
Anglo Irish, which was nationalised in 2009 and subsequently
liquidated, was synonymous with the lending bonanza that drove
Ireland into an international bailout in 2010.
Ireland's banking crisis cost the country's taxpayers 64
billion euros ($72 billion), the euro zone's most expensive
state bailout at almost 40 percent of annual economic output.
"I want the minister to carry out an absolute review of what
happened here. The minister has asked the Director of the ODCE
for a full report, including the role of all professionals
involved in this case," Kenny told lawmakers.
The ODCE said it fully accepted the judge's criticism and
that at the time, it was not equipped to undertake a probe of
the scale involved. It said it had since undergone substantial
organisational changes, including the recruitment of several
investigative accountants and forensics specialists.
Some opposition parties called for the ODCE to be replaced
and Kenny said "nothing is ruled out."
Leo Varadkar, the overwhelming favourite to succeed Kenny
when he steps down as Fine Gael party leader and prime minister
next month, said he was not satisfied that Ireland's response to
white collar crime and corporate fraud was robust enough.
Varadkar said he would make any changes that are needed.
($1 = 0.8937 euros)
