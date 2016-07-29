BRIEF-Al Mal Investment receives CMA approval to decrease capital to extinguish loss
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss Source: (http://bit.ly/2rer4h7) Further company coverage:
DUBLIN, July 29 Three of Ireland's former bank executives were sentenced on Friday to between two and three-and-a-half years in prison on charges they conspired to defraud investors, in the highest-profile prosecutions over the country's 2008 banking crisis.
Former Irish Life and Permanent Chief Executive Denis Casey was sentenced to two years and nine months. Willie McAteer, former finance director at the failed Anglo Irish Bank, and John Bowe, its ex-head of capital markets, were given sentences of 42 months and 24 months respectively.
All three men were convicted of conspiring together and with others to mislead investors, depositors and lenders by setting up a 7.2 billion euro circular transaction scheme between March and September 2008 to bolster Anglo's balance sheet. (Reporting by Conor Humphries, editing by Larry King)
LOS ANGELES, May 14 (Variety.com) - "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" continued its box office reign this weekend, while "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword" is the summer season's first major flop.