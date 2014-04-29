DUBLIN, April 29 An Irish judge said on Tuesday
he would not jail two former senior executives at Anglo Irish
Bank who were convicted on charges of illegal lending and
providing unlawful assistance to investors.
Former finance director Willie McAteer and the bank's head
of Irish lending, Pat Whelan, are not deserving of prison
sentences because they were given inaccurate advice by Ireland's
financial regulator that had led them into law-breaking, Judge
Martin Nolan told Dublin's Circuit Criminal Court.
The two were found guilty earlier this month on charges of
illegal lending and providing unlawful assistance to investors
with each charge carrying a maximum sentence of five years, a
3,000 euro fine or both. No senior Irish banker
has been jailed since Ireland's financial crisis began in 2008.
