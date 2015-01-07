(Corrects value of debt owed to IBRC to $11 million from 11 million euros)

DUBLIN Jan 7 Former Anglo Irish Bank Chief Executive David Drumm lied and acted in a fraudulent manner in a bid to be declared bankrupt in the United States, a Boston court found, dismissing his application as not remotely credible.

Drumm, who stepped down from the one-time stock market titan in December 2008, a month before it was nationalised, filed for bankruptcy in his new home of Boston two years later, owing his former employer over $11 million from loans he had been given.

Bailing out the failed bank Drumm ran from 2005 to 2008, seen as being at the heart of a banking crisis that forced Ireland into a 2010 international bailout, cost taxpayers almost 30 billion euros, close to one-fifth of annual output.

Anglo, since liquidated and renamed Irish Bank Resolution Corporation (IBRC) objected together with Drumm's bankruptcy trustee, alleging that the former banker, under oath, knowingly and fraudulently failed to disclose transfers of cash and real estate to his wife.

In a 122-page judgement, Judge Frank Bailey agreed with their objections, saying Drumm had carefully transferred many hundreds of thousands of euros and dollars before making misrepresentations at every stage of the proceedings.

"Finding Drumm not remotely credible and his conduct both knowing and fraudulent, I conclude that the Plaintiffs have established cause to deny him a discharge many times over," Bailey said in the decision, published on Tuesday.

"Drumm's statements to this Court were replete with knowingly false statements, failures to disclose, efforts to misdirect, and outright lies."

The ruling exposes Drumm to further legal action by IBRC, which can pursue him for his debts. Drumm was not immediately available for comment.

Bailey said Drumm had admitted in a six-day trial last year to have given false representations under oath but denied that they were knowing or fraudulent and blamed his lawyers for the errors.

Describing Drumm, 48, as a quick thinker, adept in testimony intended to deflect, misdirect, avoid and fabricate, the judge said the ex-Anglo boss had shown great concern to minimise the richness of his profile when declaring his assets.

The judge held up 30 objections made by IBRC and Drumm's trustee when he said one alone would have been enough to have kept him from discharging his debts under bankruptcy. ($1 = 0.8431 euros) (Writing by Padraic Halpin, additional reporting by Scott Malone in Boston; editing by Susan Thomas)