(Corrects name in second paragraphs from Dunn to Drumm)

AUSTIN, Texas Oct 10 Former Anglo Irish Bank Chief Executive David Drumm was arrested in Massachusetts by U.S. Marshals on Saturday on an extradition warrant, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney's Office in Massachusetts said.

Drumm will remain in custody until his hearing in federal court in Boston on Tuesday, she said.