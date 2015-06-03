DUBLIN, June 3 The Irish government on Wednesday
announced a judicial investigation into the company charged with
winding down the failed Anglo Irish Bank, widening an earlier
review due to fresh allegations about its conduct.
The inquiry was called after public concern was heightened
when a lawmaker accused billionaire press baron Denis O'Brien of
obtaining sweetheart bank loans from the company, Finance
Minister Michael Noonan said.
Noonan had asked the liquidators of state-owned Irish Bank
Resolution Corp (IBRC) - the vehicle that was winding down
Anglo's loans until its own liquidation in 2013 - to review any
transactions that featured significant debt writeoffs.
He said on Wednesday that a review was no longer sufficient.
The inquiry, which has until the end of the year to present
its findings, will now also examine whether interest rates or
any extension to interest rates were given by IBRC on
preferential terms unduly favourable to borrowers.
"There are so many allegations now, and so many reputations
have been challenged, it's important that a judge would preside
over a full commission of investigation," Noonan told national
broadcaster RTE.
"There's no evidence underpinning any allegations but
there's public disquiet, it's increasing and it's in the public
interest to have these matters fully investigated."
Last week, independent lawmaker Catherine Murphy stood up in
parliament to accuse telecoms billionaire O'Brien of paying a
below-market interest rate on outstanding loans in excess of 500
million euros ($563.45 million).
The former chairman of IBRC and O'Brien deny any wrongdoing.
O'Brien accused Murphy of repeatedly making erroneous and
untruthful statements about his banking relationship.
The lender at the heart of Ireland's 2008 financial crisis,
the failure of Anglo cost the state 30 billion euros as part of
the most expensive bank bailout in the euro zone.
IBRC also sold off loans belonging to Irish Nationwide, a
much smaller lender that Anglo, but just as closely associated
with the casino-style practices that obliterated the banking
sector and led Ireland into a 2010 international bailout.
($1 = 0.8874 euro)
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin, editing by G Crosse)