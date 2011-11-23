(Adds detail, analyst comment)
By Carmel Crimmins
DUBLIN Nov 23 Ireland's government is
considering wiping out the value of some junior bonds in Bank of
Ireland to ensure the lender generates 350 million
euros ($472 million) in additional capital by the end of this
year.
Finance Minister Michael Noonan said on Wednesday he was
considering applying to the courts for an order forcing losses
of up to 100 percent on over 400 million euros worth of
subordinated debt. He has asked interested parties to make
submissions on the possible move by the end of November.
The government has used emergency powers before to impose
losses on junior bondholders in state-controlled Allied Irish
Banks and had signalled it would seek junior debtors in
Bank of Ireland to swallow more losses after some of them
refused to take up previous discounted buyback offers.
Some analysts said a complete wipeout of the bonds' value
would be an aggressive move.
"The surprise is potential losses of up to 100 percent. I
would be very surprised at that. You would think they would come
in instead at the 80 percent mark," said Ryan McGrath of Dolmen
Securities.
"The size is quite small and the precedent has already been
set on junior debt. Investors may just view it as the final
stages of the haircuts on the junior debt. I don't think they
will be shocked by it," McGrath said.
While Ireland has refused to force losses on banks' senior
bondholders, which rank on a par with depositors, for fear of
triggering contagion in other euro zone countries, billions of
euros has been raised towards the cost of bailing out the
country's banks by imposing losses on junior debt.
Bank of Ireland has generated around 4.5 billion euros of
capital since 2009 by exchanging junior debt for cash or equity
at discounts of up to 90 percent of face value. About 600
million euros of Bank of Ireland subordinated bonds remain
outstanding.
SIGNIFICANT DISCOUNT
The lender offered on Monday to buy back up to 1 billion
euros worth of mortgage debt at a significant discount to help
meet its capital targets under an EU-IMF bailout.
Stress tests in March showed Bank of Ireland needed to raise
an additional 4.2 billion euros in core Tier 1 capital to
bullet-proof its balance sheet against future property-related
losses.
So far, it has generated 3.85 billion euros towards that
goal, most of it by imposing losses on junior bondholders and
through a 1.1 billion euros investment by a group of North
American investors, who now own 35 percent of the bank.
Relations between the government and the Bank of Ireland
have deteriorated in recent weeks after the lender, in which the
state holds a 15 percent stake, refused a request from Prime
Minister Enda Kenny to pass on a recent ECB rate cut to holders
of its variable mortgage products.
Bank of Ireland is the only Irish lender to avoid falling
into state control after a disastrous property crash and was the
only domestic bank in receipt of government support to refuse
Kenny's request.
One analyst, who declined to be named because of the
sensitivity of the topic, said Noonan's announcement on Bank of
Ireland's junior bonds, coming on the heels of the spate over
mortgage rates, might be interpreted by some investors as the
state flexing its muscles.
"It is a worrying trend and from a credit perspective it is
difficult to create an equity case when you have this government
interference," he said.
($1 = 0.7410 euros)
