DUBLIN Dec 21 An Irish court on Wednesday ordered property developer Jim Mansfield to repay 214 million euros ($280 million) to Bank of Scotland over personal guarantees he gave for loans to companies he controlled.

Mansfield, a 72-year-old former hotelier and one of the biggest participants in Ireland's ill-fated property boom, is suffering from an incurable neurological condition and was not in court.

The judge rejected Mansfield's claim that his companies would not have collapsed had the Bank of Scotland fulfilled a commitment to provide additional funding.

In October, Mansfield was ordered to pay 74 million euros to the country's state-run National Asset Management Agency (NAMA) over personal guarantees on loans from Irish Nationwide Building Society.