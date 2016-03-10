DUBLIN, March 10 The number of Irish mortgage
holders more than two years behind in payments fell for the
second quarter in a row in the final three months of 2015, data
showed on Thursday.
The Central Bank said the number of homes in arrears over
720 days declined by 2 percent quarter-on-quarter, while the
proportion of those in arrears over 90 days fell for the ninth
quarter in a row to 8.3 percent of all homes.
The proportion of residential investment property loans in
arrears over 90 days also fell but remain at a much higher 17
percent of all so-called "buy-to-let" loans.
