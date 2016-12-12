DUBLIN Dec 12 The number of Irish homes in mortgage arrears for more than 90 days fell to a five-year low in the third quarter, central bank data showed on Monday.

The proportion of residential mortgages in arrears fell to 7.6 percent from 7.8 percent in the previous three months, the bank said, the twelfth consecutive decline.

The number of buy-to-let mortgages in arrears fell to 16.2 percent from 16.3 percent at the end of June. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by John Stonestreet)