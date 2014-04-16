DUBLIN, April 16 A Dublin court found the former chairman of the collapsed Anglo Irish Bank Sean FitzPatrick not guilty on Wednesday of charges of illegal lending and providing unlawful assistance to investors.

FitzPatrick was put on trial in January along with two other former executives of the bank in the first such case since a banking crisis cost taxpayers more than 60 billion euros or about two-fifths of national output.

The jury will continue deliberations on Thursday on charges against Pat Whelan and Willie McAteer who were also accused of providing loans to investors known as the "Maple Ten" and to the wife and five children of bankrupt businessman Sean Quinn to enable them to buy shares in the bank, boosting its stock price.

The two men have pleaded not guilty. (Reporting by Sarah O'Connor, writing by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Alison Williams)