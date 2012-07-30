DUBLIN, July 31 Deposits held by Irish domestic banks covered by a government guarantee were stable in June despite continued stress in euro zone markets, Ireland's finance department said on Tuesday.

Deposits at Allied Irish Banks Group, Bank of Ireland and permanent tsb rose by 0.4 percent, or 0.6 billion euros ($734.55 million) to 153 billion in June, after rising by 0.9 billion in May.

The finance department said the growth in June was positive, despite it slowing in comparison to previous months, while forex movements accounted for growth in non-euro based deposits.

Irish banks, at the root of the country's financial crisis, suffered tens of billions of euros in deposit outflows in the run-up to the country's 85 billion euro EU-IMF bailout.

The finance department says the measure of consolidated deposits offers a more accurate picture of deposit flows at the covered banks than figures published by the central bank, which include intra-group deposits and exclude deposits held at overseas subsidiaries.