DUBLIN May 31 Deposits held by the four Irish
banks covered by a government guarantee increased by 1.4 percent
in April to reach their highest level in 14 months, Ireland's
finance department said on Thursday.
Deposits at Allied Irish Banks Group, Bank of
Ireland, permanent tsb and the Irish Bank
Resolution Corporation rose by 2.1 billion euros ($2.6 billion)
to 151 billion.
Much of the recent increase has come through the lenders' UK
operations, though around half of the April rise came from
Ireland.
Irish banks, at the root of the country's financial crisis,
suffered tens of billions of euros in deposit outflows in the
run-up to the country's 85 billion euro EU-IMF bailout.
The finance department says the measure of consolidated
deposits offers a more accurate picture of deposit flows at the
covered banks than figures published by the central bank, which
include intra-group deposits and exclude deposits held at
overseas subsidiaries.