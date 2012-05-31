DUBLIN May 31 Deposits held by the four Irish banks covered by a government guarantee increased by 1.4 percent in April to reach their highest level in 14 months, Ireland's finance department said on Thursday.

Deposits at Allied Irish Banks Group, Bank of Ireland, permanent tsb and the Irish Bank Resolution Corporation rose by 2.1 billion euros ($2.6 billion) to 151 billion.

Much of the recent increase has come through the lenders' UK operations, though around half of the April rise came from Ireland.

Irish banks, at the root of the country's financial crisis, suffered tens of billions of euros in deposit outflows in the run-up to the country's 85 billion euro EU-IMF bailout.

The finance department says the measure of consolidated deposits offers a more accurate picture of deposit flows at the covered banks than figures published by the central bank, which include intra-group deposits and exclude deposits held at overseas subsidiaries.