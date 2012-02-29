DUBLIN Feb 29 Deposits held by the four
Irish banks covered by a government guarantee rose 200 million
euros ($268 million) in January, the fifth monthly increase in
row following a stabilisation of deposit outflows last year,
Ireland's finance department said.
Consolidated deposits at the four banks -- Allied Irish
Banks, Bank of Ireland, permanent tsb
and the Irish Bank Resolution Corporation -- rose to just over
147 billion euros, the department said on Wednesday.
It said banks had reduced rates paid on deposit accounts
since the end of the year which, together with seasonal weakness
in retail balances, may have some effect on the figures going
forward.
The finance department says the measure of consolidated
deposits offers a more accurate picture of deposit flows at the
covered banks than figures published by the central bank, which
include intra-group deposits and exclude deposits held at
overseas subsidiaries.