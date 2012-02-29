DUBLIN Feb 29 Deposits held by the four Irish banks covered by a government guarantee rose 200 million euros ($268 million) in January, the fifth monthly increase in row following a stabilisation of deposit outflows last year, Ireland's finance department said.

Consolidated deposits at the four banks -- Allied Irish Banks, Bank of Ireland, permanent tsb and the Irish Bank Resolution Corporation -- rose to just over 147 billion euros, the department said on Wednesday.

It said banks had reduced rates paid on deposit accounts since the end of the year which, together with seasonal weakness in retail balances, may have some effect on the figures going forward.

The finance department says the measure of consolidated deposits offers a more accurate picture of deposit flows at the covered banks than figures published by the central bank, which include intra-group deposits and exclude deposits held at overseas subsidiaries.