DUBLIN Dec 18 Three former Irish bank
executives, including the ex-chief executive of one of the
country's largest lenders, have been charged with conspiracy to
defraud in the run-up to the country's banking crisis, a court
heard on Wednesday.
Former CEO of Irish Life and Permanent, Denis Casey, the
lender's former finance director Peter Fitzpatrick and former
head of treasury at Anglo Irish Bank, John Bowe, were granted
bail by Dublin's district court and are due to appear again next
March.
All three replied "no" when the charges were put to them by
police earlier on Wednesday, the court heard. They will be able
to lodge an official plea ahead of their trial.
No-one has so far been jailed for any part in the country's
banking crisis that began in 2008 and eventually cost taxpayers
more than 60 billion euros ($82.4 billion), or about two-fifths
of national output.
The charges came ahead of the opening of a trial next year
of three other senior executives at Anglo Irish Bank, which was
nationalised in early 2009.
A representative of the Director of Public Prosecutions told
the court on Wednesday there was "no factual connection" between
the two cases.
All three men are accused of conspiracy to defraud between
March and September 2008, that they conspired with each other to
transfer 7.2 billion euros ($9.9 billion) between Anglo, Irish
Life and Permanent and its Irish Life Assurance subsidiary,
Dublin's district court heard.
Irish Life & Permanent has said it had deposited between 6
billion euros and 7 billion with Anglo in September 2008 to
provide "exceptional support" at a time when the world's
financial sector was hit badly by the collapse of Lehman
Brothers.
Irish Life and Permanent was effectively nationalised in
2011.
Bowe faces a second charge of false accounting in December
2008, under the Theft and Fraud Offences Act, the court heard.