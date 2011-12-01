DUBLIN Dec 1 Ireland's banks are unlikely to be able to issue significant amounts of debt outside of a government guarantee scheme until market conditions in Europe improve, Finance Minister Michael Noonan said on Thursday.

"It is likely that international, especially EU, market conditions will have to improve substantially before the issue of Irish bank unguaranteed paper can become significant," Noonan told parliament.

Ireland's government is seeking parliamentary approval for an extension of its guarantee of bank deposits and certain liabilities up to a maximum maturity of five years by one year to the end of 2012.

Noonan said he expected the European Commission to formally approve the extension in a few days. Some 100 billion euros ($134.6 billion) in liabilities are covered by the guarantee which applies to Bank of Ireland, Allied Irish Banks , Irish Life & Permanent and IBRC, formerly Anglo Irish Bank.