DUBLIN Nov 14 Ireland's central bank expects the country's lenders to take a tougher line on provisions to cover bad loans in time for the publication of 2011 results, a senior official said on Monday.

Ireland's financial authority has been given new powers by the government in order to deal with distressed and failing lenders. The state has poured nearly 63 billion euros into its banks and now wants them to provide consistent details in their results of how they are protecting themselves against bad debts.

As a result, impairment charges are expected to rise.

Allied Irish Banks, Bank of Ireland, EBS Building Society and permanent tsb had to raise an additional 24 billion euros in capital, most of it sourced from government, after stress tests under an EU-IMF bailout.

"The banks concerned have engaged with the central bank in an exemplary manner to progress this work," Jonathan McMahon, the director of credit institutions, said in a speech to compliance officers.

"We expect to achieve the objective we set in June in good time for the publication of annual results for the 2011 financial year."

The central bank wants Ireland's banks, at the heart of the country's financial crisis, to provide more detailed information about their loan books, particularly mortgage portfolios, and McMahon said the central bank would publish detailed proposals on new disclosure requirements before Christmas.

McMahon said he expected lenders to regularly plan for potential failures and shocks.

"Our expectation is that a board of an institution should consider 'What if?' scenarios reasonably regularly (at least once a year), and identify credible actions to restore the firm's viability in the event of a crisis," he said.

"A board will be expected to produce a recovery plan, and to have in place a process to review the continued suitability of this plan."

McMahon said the central bank would use its new powers to sort out some credit unions.

A report last month showed Irish credit unions, community-based savings and lending clubs, had a shortfall of around 300 million euros ($412 million) in their bad debt provisions. ($1 = 0.728 euro) (Reporting by Carmel Crimmins; editing by Sophie Walker)