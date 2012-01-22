DUBLIN Jan 22 Irish state-controlled
banks Allied Irish Banks and permanent tsb are in advanced talks
with officials about putting their loss-making tracker mortgages
in off-balance sheet vehicles or the former Anglo Irish Bank,
The Sunday Business Post reported.
Citing informed industry sources, the newspaper said the
solutions being considered would allow AIB and permanent tsb to
get rid of the portfolios, which are performing but not earning
due to a mismatch between high funding costs and the low ECB
rate which the products track.
AIB declined to comment. No one from permanent tsb was
immediately available to comment.
Ireland's government wants to attract private investment to
its banking sector and the newspaper, citing a senior banking
source, said moving the loans off-balance-sheet was seen as a
more realistic way of providing certainty to investors than a
government-backed loss guarantee.
Any move off-balance-sheet would require the approval of
Ireland's official creditors at the ECB, the IMF and the EC as
well as the country's central bank and the Department of
Finance.
Tracker mortgages make up more than 50 percent of Irish
banks' residential propert loans. Some 60 percent of permanent
tsb's 26 billion euros ($33.6 billion) Irish mortgage book
tracks the ECB rate. AIB's Irish residential mortgage book is
around 43 billion euros.
The former Anglo Irish Bank, renamed Irish Bank Resolution
Corporation (IBRC), is not currently party to any talks, the
newspaper said.
IBRC, which is being wound down, has cost the state nearly
35 billion euros to keep afloat.
During Ireland's property boom, the then Anglo Irish Bank
focused largely on commercial property and development loans but
it has experience in dealing with residential mortgages since
taking over the former Irish Nationwide Building Society last
year.
($1 = 0.7740 euros)
