(Paragraph 4 contains strong language)

* Will go to meeting with "arms swinging", CEO said

* Public anger growing over tapes from failed bank

* Central bank checking if rules were broken

By Sam Cage

DUBLIN, June 27 Executives at Anglo Irish Bank talked about going in "with arms swinging" to demand "moolah" from Ireland's central bank to keep the lender afloat, according to taped telephone conversations.

Transcripts of phone conversations between Anglo executives in 2008 have caused outrage in Ireland, which was pushed into a European Union and International Monetary Fund bailout by the cost of rescuing failed banks after a property bubble burst.

In a transcript published by the Irish Independent on Thursday, Anglo's then-chief executive, David Drumm, and then-head of capital markets, John Bowe, discuss a forthcoming meeting with the central bank. Drumm says he will demand a big cash injection for Anglo.

"Get into the fucking simple speak - we need the moolah, you have it, so you're going to give it to us, and when would that be?" Drumm said, using a slang term for money.

"I'll be forcing the agenda. We'll go down there with our arms swinging," Drumm said on the recording.

The Irish Independent said Drumm was not at his home in Boston when it sought comment from the former executive in the United States. Reuters was not able to contact Drumm.

Bowe and another executive, consumer banking chief Peter Fitzgerald, have said they regret the tone of the conversations but have denied any wrongdoing or intention to mislead the central bank. The Irish Bank Resolution Corporation, Anglo's liquidation vehicle, has declined to comment on the tapes.

The central bank said on Wednesday it will investigate whether the tapes of senior bankers laughing at regulators contain evidence rules were broken during the 2008 rescue.

Ireland's government offered a blanket guarantee to Anglo and other lenders in 2008 to keep them operating.

The rescue eventually cost taxpayers some 30 billion euros, almost one-fifth of annual output, forcing Dublin to take an 85 billion euro aid package in late 2010.

Irish people, many of whom have had salaries cut and taxes hiked to help pay debts resulting from the rescue, have not protested against austerity as fiercely as Greeks or Spaniards, but the "Anglo Tapes" have sparked public anger.

The revelations from the recordings could also harm Ireland's efforts to secure more European funds to recapitalise the banks and so cut the debts it took on to bail them out.

"Like anyone else I was seething with anger to hear those tapes and they do damage to our international reputation," jobs minister Richard Bruton told broadcaster RTE this week.

The Irish Independent has not said how it obtained the recordings. (Editing by Catherine Evans and Matthew Tostevin)