* Anglo Irish ex-CEO made light of bank bailout
* In first public comments, Drumm says regrets tone and
language
* Tapes prompted outrage in Ireland, criticism in EU
DUBLIN, June 30 An Irish banker taped saying he
would demand cash from authorities to keep operating and making
light of a 2008 bailout, prompting criticism around Europe,
apologised for his comments in an interview published on Sunday.
Public outrage has grown after the Irish Independent
published taped telephone conversations between executives of
the now-defunct Anglo Irish Bank, wrecked in 2008 when a
property bubble burst after years of reckless lending.
David Drumm, then-chief executive of Anglo Irish, had said
he would demand "moolah" - slang for money - from the central
bank in tapes of conversations that mocked a bank guarantee that
pushed Ireland into years of austerity.
In his first public comments since the tapes were published,
Drumm told the Sunday Business Post that the recordings were
made at a stressful and volatile time but there was "no excuse
for the terrible language or the frivolous tone".
"I sincerely regret the offence this has caused," the Sunday
Business Post quoted Drumm as saying. "I cannot change this now,
but I can apologise to those who had to listen to it and who
were understandably so offended by it."
Reuters has not been able to contact Drumm, who now lives in
Boston.
The bank eventually cost taxpayers some 30 billion euros
during the financial crisis, almost one-fifth of the country's
annual output, and three former executives - not including Drumm
- will go on trial next year on fraud charges.
The tapes have caused offence in the European Union, which
helped to pay for Ireland's bailout, and Irish premier Enda
Kenny said they were a "thunderbolt" that showed contempt,
arrogance and insolence.
One executive, John Bowe, was taped singing a pre-war verse
of the German national anthem during a conversation with Drumm
as they discussed money flowing in from Germany after the
governments guaranteed the banks. German Chancellor Angela
Merkel said the recordings were "impossible to stomach".
But Ireland has still not held a full public inquiry into
its rescue of the banks, which eventually pushed the country
into an 85 billion euro bailout from the International Monetary
Fund and EU that meant steep salary cuts and tax rises.
Drumm said the public were only being offered selected
excerpts of banking conversations and they told a one-sided
story. He wanted taped calls between his bank, the regulator,
central bank and finance ministry also to be published to
provide more context.
"I believe that the Irish public will see a very different
picture when the full story is told, having been denied a full
account of the circumstances for so long," he said.
(Reporting by Sam Cage, editing by Gareth Jones)