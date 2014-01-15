DUBLIN Jan 15 The liquidator selling assets
left behind by collapsed Anglo Irish Bank will likely offload at
least half of them before the remainder is moved to the county's
"bad bank," finance minister Michael Noonan said on Wednesday.
Anglo Irish, renamed the Irish Bank Resolution Corporation
(IBRC) in its final years, was put into liquidation last year in
a deal that released Dublin from a commitment to quickly pay off
a 29 billion euro ($40 billion) debt to the bank.
The liquidators, KPMG, must either complete the sale of its
assets by early this year or transfer them to the National Asset
Management Agency (NAMA), the state-owned "bad bank" which is
already one of the world's biggest property groups.
"The quantum that is under the control of the special
liquidator is about 12.6 (billion) I think, on the special
liquidators sale of assets at present, it looks as if he'll sell
at least half of that, maybe more," Noonan told parliament.
"That's a rough estimate because you never know what you
sell until it's actually bought, but the expectation with the
level of interest there is that 6 billion of that will be bought
before it's transferred to NAMA."
Ireland is still trying to put its banking industry in order
after its 2008 rescue of the sector pushed it deep into debt and
eventually forced it to seek help from the European Union and
International Monetary Fund. Anglo Irish had run into trouble
when a property bubble burst after years of reckless lending.
NAMA paid 12.9 billion euros in advance of taking on some of
the IBRC loans following February's special liquidation and will
be reimbursed by the state if the loans are valued independently
at less than that outlay.
The special liquidator concluded bidding for the first of
four packages of assets last month and said it expected to sell
84 percent of that portfolio with a par value of about 2.5
billion euros above independent valuations.
The liquidator was charged with selling loans with a total
pre-provision value of 22 billion and Noonan said last month he
did not expect any further calls on the state's finances over
those already budgeted when the process is complete.
NAMA and Irish-based banks deleveraging their loan books
have found increasing demand for assets they have recently put
on the block, a trend also evident in other peripheral euro zone
countries like Spain which is mulling the sale of part of its
stake in bailed-out Bankia.