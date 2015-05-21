DUBLIN May 21 The former head of Ireland's
central bank on Thursday said he regretted his failure to
foresee the country's 2008 financial meltdown, but in his first
public appearance since the crisis said financial regulation
alone could not have prevented it.
John Hurley who retired as central bank governor a year
after he backed a controversial 2008 blanket guarantee on all
bank liabilities, told a parliamentary inquiry that the central
bank had underestimated the dangers Ireland was facing at the
time.
"It is clear that in hindsight the warnings in our financial
stability reports should have been much stronger and I very much
regret that the bank underestimated the risk," Hurley said.
He said that while he was responsible for monitoring
macroeconomic stability, it was the responsibility of the
independent financial regulator to directly monitor the banks.
But "I do not believe that regulation could on its own have
stopped this crisis," he said. "The forces that were at work,
both domestically and internationally, were very formidable."
Hurley defended his role in backing a banking guarantee in
which Ireland tied its fate to its tottering financial sector in
the early hours of Sept. 30, 2008.
He said the country only had "one opportunity to assuage the
markets."
The European Central Bank, he said, had made clear to
Ireland that the government was expected to stand behind the
banks to avoid a "Lehman-type situation."
The guarantee helped force the government to pour 64 billion
euros into its banking sector and take a bailout from the
European Union and International Monetary Fund.
He also defended the decision not to allow Anglo Irish Bank
to fail rather than including it in the guarantee. The failure
of Anglo and fellow failed lender Irish Nationwide cost the
Irish state around 35 billion euros.
"It was considered that the signal effect of nationalising
Anglo would be more negative than positive and could raise
market concerns about the systemic weakness," he said.
(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Toby Chopra)