DUBLIN Jan 6 Ireland's central bank has
written to the CEOs of Bank of Ireland, Irish Life &
Permanent and EBS Building Society warning them that they face
possible investigation over their roles in the run-up to the
country's banking crisis, sources said on Friday.
Ireland's government, which controls all local lenders bar
Bank of Ireland, said last year it wanted to clear the sector of
board members appointed before a lending and funding crisis hit
the industry in September 2008.
This pushed the country into an eventual EU-IMF bailout and
has forced taxpayers to shell out tens of billions of euros in
capital to avoid the banking sector's collapse.
Bank of Ireland's Richie Boucher, Irish Life & Permanent's
Kevin Murphy and EBS' Fergus Murphy were executive directors
before the crisis hit.
Ireland's central bank introduced a new regime for
scrutinising bank boards on Dec. 1 giving it the power to veto
future senior appointments or fire existing senior bank staff.
The central bank wrote to the three bank CEOs in December
seeking their response to the possibility of an investigation
into their pre-crisis roles, sources familiar with the situation
told Reuters.
The central bank will appoint an independent arbitrator,
likely to be a retired judge or a senior lawyer, in the coming
weeks who will decide whether the bankers should face an
investigation to determine whether they should remain in their
jobs.
If an investigation is launched, a separate independent
arbitrator would lead the probe, which would likely take some
months to conclude.
The central bank said it would not comment on individual
cases.
"As previously announced, the central bank is reviewing the
position of executive and non-executive directors of covered
institutions that received state support and who are remaining
in director posts after January 1," a spokesman said in a
statement.
"This process provides opportunities for individuals to make
representations and will involve independent decision makers
appointed by the central bank."
EBS and Bank of Ireland declined to comment.
A spokesman for bancassurer Irish Life & Permanent confirmed
that Kevin Murphy had received a letter but said he had resigned
as a director of its bank last month in preparation for the
separation of the life business from the bank by an end of March
deadline.
"We can confirm that we received a letter but it is not
applicable to us," the spokesman said.
Boucher has been a member of Bank of Ireland's executive
board since 2006 and was appointed chief executive in February
2009 despite the objections of some shareholders who opposed the
promotion of a company insider to the top job.
Boucher's success last year in wooing North American
investors to buy a 35 percent stake in Bank of Ireland, capping
the government's stake at 15 percent, bolstered his position.
The chief executive of one of the investors, Canada's
Fairfax Financial Holdings, told Reuters that Boucher
had impressed him.
Fergus Murphy joined EBS as chief executive in January 2008
from ACC Bank, a unit of Dutch group Rabobank. EBS was merged
with the much larger Allied Irish Banks (AIB) last year and
Murphy is currently in charge of restructuring the merged group.