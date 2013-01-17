DUBLIN Jan 17 Deposits held by Irish banks covered by a government guarantee rose to 1 percent in December while the lenders' reliance on funding from the European Central Bank fell by 12 percent, Ireland's finance department said on Thursday.

Deposits at Allied Irish Banks Group, Bank of Ireland and permanent tsb rose by 1.6 billion euros ($2.1 billion) to 155.8 billion euros as customers continued to keep funds on deposit despite a lowering of interest rates across the sector.

A large outflow of deposits before Ireland's bailout left banks reliant on the ECB for funding but the level of funding among covered lenders dropped by 6.5 billion euros to 48.7 billion, almost half the level it stood at two years ago.