DUBLIN Jan 17 Deposits held by Irish banks
covered by a government guarantee rose to 1 percent in December
while the lenders' reliance on funding from the European Central
Bank fell by 12 percent, Ireland's finance department said on
Thursday.
Deposits at Allied Irish Banks Group, Bank of
Ireland and permanent tsb rose by 1.6 billion
euros ($2.1 billion) to 155.8 billion euros as customers
continued to keep funds on deposit despite a lowering of
interest rates across the sector.
A large outflow of deposits before Ireland's bailout left
banks reliant on the ECB for funding but the level of funding
among covered lenders dropped by 6.5 billion euros to 48.7
billion, almost half the level it stood at two years ago.