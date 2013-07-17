BRIEF-GRANDES completes full acquisition of real estate firm Dipro
* Says it completes full acquisition of a real estate firm Dipro Inc, at an undisclosed price, on April 3
DUBLIN, July 17 Irish state-owned mortgage lender Permanent TSB will submit a restructuring plan to the Irish authorities by July 31, two sources told Reuters.
Permanent TSB got 4 billion euros ($5.25 billion) of state aid in 2011 and submitted a business plan to the European Commission in June 2012.
The sources said Ireland's Department of Finance had asked Permanent TSB to submit an updated restructuring plan by July 31. It will then be subnmitted to Brussels. $1 = 0.7612 euros)
* Masan Group Corp - KKR entered into agreements to invest a total of US$250 million in Masan Group and in its branded meat platform, Masan Nutri-Science
April 3 Australian shares were flat on Monday as gains in financials slightly outweighed the losses in the basic material sector, which slipped on falling iron ore and copper prices.