DUBLIN, Sept 25 The Irish government plans to appoint bankers and brokers in coming weeks to advise it on the possible sale of banking assets nationalised during its recent banking crisis, the finance department said on Thursday.

But it said in a statement that the appointments "should not be seen as a signal that a transaction or a series of transactions are imminent."

Finance Minister Michael Noonan said earlier this month he was considering the sale of part of Allied Irish Banks (AIB) , which was effectively nationalised in 2010 in the wake of a devastating property crash.

The government owns over 99 percent of AIB. The Irish Independent newspaper on Thursday cited an analyst as saying the government may sell between 25 and 30 percent of the bank early next year.

"The Department of Finance has been engaged in a process to appoint panels of financial advisers to assist in the receipt of timely advice relating to the future disposal of the state's banking sector investments," the department said in an emailed statement.

"We expect these panels to be finalised in the coming weeks," it said. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Pravin Char and David Holmes)