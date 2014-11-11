* C.bank says banks must remain cautious with provisioning
* AIB CEO says to remain extremely conservative on prices
* AIB warns of exclusion risk with new mortgage rules
(Adds AIB response, comments on new mortgage rules)
By Padraic Halpin
DUBLIN, Nov 11 Irish banks must tread carefully
before they begin to write back provisions on bad loans as a
result of a recovering property market and not bow to demands to
bolster profits, a senior central bank official said on Tuesday.
Irish property prices are recovering following a devastating
crash and are now 40 percent below a 2007 high versus the 55
percent peak-to-trough assumption Irish banks have provided for,
prompting some to raise the prospect of write-backs.
However Sharon Donnery, director of credit institutions
supervision at the central bank, said banks should remember that
an appropriate level of provisions was critical to stabilising a
sector brought to the verge of collapse in the financial crisis.
"Whilst there have been improvements in certain key
parameters such as house prices, there are still unreliably low
levels of activity to have high levels of confidence in changing
assumptions," Donnery told a banking conference.
"The ability to write back provisions must be reflective of
a conservative view and therefore the timing and extent of any
write-backs must be balanced extremely carefully.
"Demands to bolster profits, reserves and capital cannot be
allowed to destabilise the progress on debt resolution."
Allied Irish Banks (AIB), which said on Monday it
had taken an overall net provision write-back in the first nine
months of the year, became the first bank to revise its
peak-to-trough assumption to 52 percent in July.
AIB chief executive David Duffy said Donnery's comments were
"absolutely right", that its writebacks came from individual
restructurings where excess value had been recovered and that it
would remain extremely conservative on property prices.
Permanent tsb (PTSB), the only Irish lender to fail
last month's European stress tests, said it had also reduced the
amount of money set aside to cover losses on bad loans in the
third quarter, though it has kept the original price
assumptions.
Donnery also defended new central bank proposals to restrict
mortgage lending above 80 percent of the value of a home to no
more than 15 percent of the aggregate value of all home loans,
describing them as "proportionate limits".
Duffy said the deposits required as a result of the
loan-to-value rates "might be a little bit high to start with"
and suggested a phasing in to avoid pricing out some buyers.
(Editing by Mark Potter)