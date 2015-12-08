DUBLIN Dec 8 Allied Irish Banks and Bank of Ireland will have to hold more core tier one capital from 2019 under new so-called Other Systemically Important Institutions (O-SIIs) buffers, Ireland's Central Bank said on Tuesday.

The O-SII buffer rate for Ireland's two largest banks will be set at 1.5 percent of risk-weighted assets and phased in at a rate of 0.5 pct from July 2019, which the bank said was broadly in line with what has been set in other European countries.

The new countercyclical capital buffer (CCB) -- a second macro-prudential tool introduced under EU regulations -- has been set at 0 percent for the first quarter of 2016 and will be reviewed on a quarterly basis. Ordinarily the rate can be set between 0 and 2.5 percent.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin)