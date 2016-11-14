DUBLIN Nov 14 Ireland's Central Bank on Monday
added domestic lender permanent tsb and subsidiaries of
Royal Bank of Scotland, Citigroup and UniCredit
to its list of systemically important banks that have
to hold extra capital.
Like other European banks, Irish lenders identified as
systemically important to the domestic economy due to their size
and market share have to hold the additional capital, known as
Core Tier 1, to increase defences against future shocks.
The Central Bank last year set the amount of extra capital
for Ireland's two largest banks, Allied Irish Banks (ALBK.I) and
Bank of Ireland (BKIR.I), at 1.5 percent of risk-weighted assets
to be phased in at a rate of 0.5 percent from July 2019.
After its first review of the so-called Other Systemically
Important Institutions (O-SIIs) buffers, it set the mark for
permanent tsb, RBS' Irish unit Ulster Bank and Citigroup at 0.25
percent in 2019, rising to 0.5 percent a year later.
Citigroup shifted the head office of its European retail
banking operation to Dublin from London last year.
UniCredit, whose unit is based in Ireland's International
Financial Services Centre (IFSC) and is primarily involved in
structured finance and treasury activities, will have to just
hold an additional 0.25 percent of capital by July 2019.
The O-SIIs can be set between 0 and 2.5 percent and aim to
protect lenders from potential losses related to excessive
credit growth, a measure of particular resonance in Ireland
where the banking sector required the euro zone's costliest
state bailout following a 2008 property crash.
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin, editing by Louise Heavens)