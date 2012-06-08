DUBLIN, June 8 Irish-based lenders' reliance on
emergency funding dipped to 126 billion euros in April from 128
billion euros a month before due to a fall in European Central
Bank funding.
Irish banks are heavily dependent on loans from the ECB and
the Irish central bank to run day-to-day operations.
Under the country's EU/IMF bailout they must aggressively
shrink their balance sheets to ease that reliance, which peaked
at 187 billion euros in February 2011.
Banks had 84.5 billion euros in outstanding loans from the
ECB as of May 25, down from 86.8 billion euros in April.
Emergency loans from the Irish central bank increased
marginally to 41.5 billion euros from 41.3 billion euros.