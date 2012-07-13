DUBLIN, July 13 Irish lenders' reliance on emergency funding inched up to 127 billion euros ($155 billion) in June from 126 billion euros a month before due mainly to an increase in direct borrowing from the country's central bank.

Irish banks are heavily dependent on loans from the ECB and the Irish central bank to run day-to-day operations.

Under the country's EU/IMF bailout they must aggressively shrink their balance sheets to ease that reliance, which peaked at 187 billion euros in February 2011.

Banks had 84.6 billion euros in outstanding loans from the ECB as of June 29, up from 84.5 billion euros in May.

Emergency loans from the Irish central bank increased to 42.4 billion euros from 41.5 billion euros.