BRIEF-KBL Merger prices its IPO of 10 mln units at $10 per unit
* Kbl Merger Corp IV announces pricing of $100 million initial public offering
DUBLIN Feb 14 Deposits held by Irish banks covered by a government guarantee fell by 1 percent in January, primarily due to exchange rate movements, Ireland's finance department said on Thursday.
Deposits at Allied Irish Banks Group, Bank of Ireland and permanent tsb fell by 1.4 billion euros ($1.9 billion) to 154.3 billion euros, the department said.
A large outflow of deposits before Ireland's bailout left banks reliant on the ECB for funding but the level of funding among covered lenders has fallen steadily in recent months.
Their dependence on ECB funding dropped by 700 million euros in January to 48.1 billion, almost half the level it stood at two years ago.
June 1 Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk and Walt Disney Co Chief Executive Robert Iger said on Thursday they would leave White House advisory councils after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord.