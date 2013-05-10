DUBLIN May 10 Irish banks' reliance on emergency funds from the European Central Bank (ECB) remained steady in April, with outstanding loans inching down to 52.8 billion euros from 53.1 billion a month earlier, the country's central bank said on Friday.

Ireland's viable banks remain heavily dependent on emergency funding to run day-to-day operations, but have trimmed that reliance from a high of 187 billion euros in February 2011 by shrinking balance sheets and making a tentative return to capital markets.