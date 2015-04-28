DUBLIN, April 28 Irish banks are charging
customers too much on variable rate mortgages, finance minister
Michael Noonan said on Tuesday, adding that he expected lenders
to reduce their rates.
"I'll be impressing on them that unless they have very
strong arguments, the gap between what they're getting money for
and what they're charging on variable rates is too wide," Noonan
told Today FM radio ahead of talks with the banks next month. "I
would expect that they would reduce interest rates."
Ireland's banks have been put under public and political
pressure to cut rates, with the government threatening to hike
its annual bank levy if they fail to do so. Allied Irish Banks
(AIB) raised the prospect of easing the burden on
customers last week.
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Pravin Char)