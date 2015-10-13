DUBLIN Oct 13 Some Irish banks will pay more
under a proposed new means of collecting an annual bank levy
after it was extended until 2021, Finance Minister Michael
Noonan said on Tuesday.
"I'm not scapegoating the banks but I believe they still owe
the Irish taxpayer. It's well worth doing and the banks are
willing to pay," Noonan told a news conference after announcing
the extension during his budget speech.
"The basis is on the amount on deposit in 2011 and a lot has
changed since 2011. We want to re-examine the basis for applying
the levy for the individual banks - some banks have left, some
have reduced, others have expanded so some will pay more and
some will be paying less."
