DUBLIN Feb 19 Ireland will explore further
sales this year of stakes and debts built up through rescuing
its banking sector, the country's finance minister said on
Tuesday after completing a second transaction in two months.
The government sold state-rescued insurer Irish Life to
Canadian life insurer Great-West Lifeco for 1.3 billion
euros ($1.7 billion), a month after a 1 billion euro sale of
debt in part-owned Bank of Ireland.
"As we showed already, if we can redeem investments at par,
we will redeem them... We will explore the possible sale of
further tranches of these particular assets this year," Michael
Noonan told a news conference.