BRIEF-Credit Agricole Egypt calls board meeting to raise FY dividend
* Calls board meeting on March 30 to raise FY dividend to EGP 1.84 per share from EGP 0.86 per share proposed earlier Source:(http://bit.ly/2nlPZgY) Further company coverage:
DUBLIN, Sept 24 A central bank investigation into tapes of senior bankers at a failed Irish lender laughing at regulators has not found any new issues relating to suspected criminal offences, the monetary authority said on Tuesday.
Ireland's central bank said in June it would liaise with police into whether breaches of regulatory requirements had occurred after the Irish Independent newspaper published taped telephone conversations between executives of the now-defunct Anglo Irish Bank.
"No new issues have been identified that relate to suspected criminal offences having occurred and as a result, the Central Bank does not intend, and is not required, to make any further statutory reports of suspected criminal offences," it said in a statement.
ANKARA, March 30 The arrest in the United States of a top Turkish banker charged with participating in a multi-year scheme to violate sanctions against Iran is a "completely political" move, Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said on Thursday.
* Said on Wednesday that it bought via its unit Midven Business Solutions Sp. z o.o., now renamed to Bookre Sp. z o.o., an organised part of a B2B company active in business travel segment