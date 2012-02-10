DUBLIN Feb 10 Irish-based banks' reliance on emergency funding fell to 138.1 billion euros at the end of January from 151.4 billion the previous month after borrowings from the European Central Bank (ECB) shrank by 14 percent, data showed on Friday.

Banks had 92.6 billion euros in outstanding loans from the ECB as of Jan. 27, down from the nine-month high of 107.2 billion euros in December which followed an injection of ultra-cheap 3-year loans by the ECB into the European banking system.

The bulk of the loans from the ECB are to domestic Irish banks in the process of radically shrinking their balance sheets, such as Bank of Ireland, Allied Irish Banks and permanent tsb.

The overall figure also includes foreign subsidiaries based in Ireland.

Emergency loans from the Irish central bank rose a touch to 45.5 billion euros from 44.2 billion euros but stayed well below the 70 billion lent in February last year.