DUBLIN, April 13 Irish-based banks' reliance on
emergency funding dipped to 130 billion euros in February from
132.3 billion a month earlier after borrowing from the European
Central Bank (ECB) shrank to a near two-year low.
Irish banks, at the root of a financial crisis which led to
an EU/IMF bailout, are reliant on central bank loans to fund
their day-to-day operations after losing tens of billions of
euros in deposits and being largely excluded from wholesale
lending markets.
Banks had 85.1 billion euros in outstanding loans from the
ECB as of March 30, down from 87.1 billion euros in February
while emergency loans from the Irish central bank fell to 45.0
billion euros from 45.2 billion euros, data showed on Friday.
Overall borrowings have fallen by almost a third from a high
of 187 billion euros in February 2011 as banks began
aggressively to shrink their balance sheets. Separate data on
Friday showed that Spanish banks' ECB borrowings almost doubled
to a record 316.3 billion euros.