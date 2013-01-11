DUBLIN Jan 11 Irish banks' reliance on
emergency funds fell again in December and were at their lowest
since mid 2010, with outstanding loans of 111 billion euros,
down from 116 billion a month earlier, the country's central
bank said on Friday.
Banks had 70.9 billion euros in outstanding loans from the
European Central Bank (ECB) as of Dec. 28, down from 75.7
billion in November. Emergency loans from the Irish central bank
fell a touch to 40.4 billion euros.
Irish banks remain heavily dependent on emergency funding to
run their day-to-day operations, but have trimmed that reliance
from a high of 187 billion euros in February 2011 by shrinking
balance sheets and making a tentative return to capital markets.