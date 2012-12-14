DUBLIN Dec 14 Irish banks' reliance on
emergency funding fell to its lowest level in more than two
years in November with outstanding loans of 116 billion euros
($151 billion), down from 119 billion a month earlier, the
country's central bank said on Friday.
Banks had 75.7 billion euros in outstanding loans from the
European Central Bank (ECB) at the end of November, down from
78.2 billion in October. Emergency loans from the Irish central
bank were unchanged at 40.7 billion euros.
Irish banks are heavily dependent on loans from the ECB and
the Irish central bank to run their day-to-day operations. Under
the country's EU/IMF bailout they must shrink their balance
sheets to ease that exposure, which peaked at 187 billion euros
in February 2011.