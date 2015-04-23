By Padraic Halpin
DUBLIN, April 23 Allied Irish Banks
(AIB) did not seek a guarantee on all bank liabilities in 2008
and had assumed the government was instead set to dismantle
other "irretrievably broken" lenders, former chairman Dermot
Gleeson said on Thursday.
Ireland tied its fate to its financial sector in the early
hours of Sept. 30, 2008, when it issued a blanket guarantee, the
discussions behind which have not been fully disclosed and will
form a key part of a parliamentary inquiry that has entered its
most politically-sensitive stage.
Gleeson briefed the government on the night and said he and
executives from Bank of Ireland expressed the view that
a guarantee should be provided once Anglo Irish Bank and Irish
Nationwide (INBS) had been liquidated or nationalised.
Anglo and INBS were included in the guarantee and went on to
account for over half of the subsequent 64 billion euro ($68.73
billion) state rescue - at almost 40 percent of gross domestic
product, the most expensive in the euro zone. They were later
closed and put into liquidation two years ago.
"What we thought we were talking about was a guarantee for
AIB, Bank of Ireland and two other banks (EBS, Irish Life &
Permanent) in a context where Anglo and Nationwide were going to
be taken down," said Gleeson, the first former banker to appear
at the inquiry.
"I first learned that Anglo and Irish Nationwide had been
guaranteed along with the other four banks from the media early
the next morning."
AIB's rescue cost taxpayers 21 billion euros, the most given
to any Irish bank still trading, and Gleeson said he sincerely
regretted lending too much to builders during a property bubble
that once burst, wrecked the banks, the economy and eventually
pushed Ireland into a 2010 international bailout.
Gleeson, a former Irish Attorney General who became chairman
of AIB in 2003, said there was a strong consensus at the time
that Ireland was on a track of rapid, sustainable expansion but
there was also an "intellectual failure" at the bank for not
adequately providing for a severe downturn.
"It's a salutary thing when you discover for the first time
in your life in your 60s that doing your level best in a job is
not sufficient," said Gleeson, who resigned in June 2009, months
after being pelted with eggs at an angry shareholder meeting.
"That's a responsibility that I absolutely accept and I can
never get away from it."
($1 = 0.9312 euros)
