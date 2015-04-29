By Padraic Halpin
| DUBLIN, April 29
DUBLIN, April 29 Former Allied Irish Banks
(AIB) boss Eugene Sheehy said his failures while at the
helm of the now state-owned lender during the financial crisis
are a "matter of eternal shame".
Irish lawmakers are questioning former bank executives,
government ministers and officials as part of a parliamentary
inquiry into the country's banking crisis, seven years after it
took hold and led to the most expensive state bailout in the
euro zone.
During a 38-year career at the bank, Sheehy led AIB from
2005 until his retirement in 2009, shortly after it received its
first chunk of state funds. AIB's rescue eventually cost
taxpayers 21 billion euros ($23.09 billion), the most given to
any Irish bank still open.
"I would like to express my deep personal regret for my role
in what occurred. I am keenly aware of the damage caused and
this fact occupies my thoughts on a daily basis," the bank's
former chief executive told the inquiry.
"We took too much risk in a sector that turned out to be
toxic. I was CEO, I could have stopped it," Sheehy added,
referring to its lending to property developers.
"That I failed in that responsibility is a matter of eternal
shame."
One of the key parts of the inquiry as it enters its most
politically sensitive stage is the detail around the blanket
guarantee on all bank liabilities issued by the government in
2008, effectively tying its fate to the financial sector.
Sheehy confirmed earlier evidence from former AIB Chairman
Dermot Gleeson that AIB and Bank of Ireland recommended
a guarantee that would not have included Irish Nationwide (INBS)
and Anglo Irish Bank. INBS and Anglo were included and
subsequently accounted for more than half of the 64 billion euro
state rescue before being liquidated.
AIB reluctantly agreed to lend Anglo 5 billion euros to stop
it from defaulting, Sheehy said, adding that it did so under the
premise that its rival "was to be taken down (liquidated)".
"When we saw the guarantee document for the first time later
that morning we could not understand why Anglo and INBS were
included," Sheehy said.
That evidence puts the spotlight on Brian Cowen, who was
Prime Minister at the time the guarantee was made and who is due
to appear at the inquiry before findings are presented in
November.
His appearance will provide an opportunity for lawmakers and
members of Sinn Fein, the country's most popular opposition
party, to rehash old controversies and berate Cowen's Fianna
Fail party, which is seeking a return to government next year
after presiding over the crisis.
($1 = 0.9094 euros)
