DUBLIN May 28 Cracking down on Ireland's banks
before the 2008 financial crash would have conflicted with
government policy to promote the country as a financial services
centre, former regulator Patrick Neary told a parliamentary
inquiry on Thursday.
Ireland's banks ultimately had to be rescued in an
international bailout costing 64 billion euros ($69.97 billion),
which, at almost 40 percent of annual economic output, was the
most expensive in the euro zone.
Neary, who was head of financial regulation, said he very
deeply regretted that the system failed but that the primary
responsibility resided with the banks, as well as the
government.
"The introduction of a tougher supervisory regime would have
conflicted with government policy to promote its attractiveness
as an international financial services location," Neary said in
the most anticipated hearing since lawmakers began to question
bank executives, regulators and politicians for the first time
since the crisis.
"We would have been trying to project Ireland, and this was
in line with the stakeholder protocol, that the Authority wanted
to be seen as a user-friendly, can-do organisation. It was an
uncomfortable situation for the regulator."
Regulation in Ireland before its banks imploded seven years
ago was described as "excessively deferential", "timid" and
"accommodating" in an official 2010 report by Central Bank
Governor Patrick Honohan, who has since overhauled the system.
Quoting previous evidence, the inquiry's chairman put it to
Neary that the finger of responsibility directly pointed at his
office. Another committee member asked Neary if the regulator
had failed the people of Ireland.
Asked if he should have done more to stop banks lending too
much money to property developers ahead of a massive real estate
crash, Neary said: "I would never see it as the job of the
regulator to dictate who banks could lend money to."
The head of the central bank at the time, John Hurley, told
the inquiry last week that Neary, not he, was responsible for
monitoring the banks.
Neary responded that the regulator relied on the central
bank to assess the overall health of the financial system and
had their predictions on the Irish economy held, there would
have been no bailout.
Another central bank official said on Wednesday that with
two three-person teams supervising Ireland's four main banks,
comparing the task they faced to a battle of "David and Goliath"
was an understatement.
"There is little doubt that staff were stretched very
thinly," Neary said, adding that they did not have the skills
necessary for intrusive supervision and that he had sought to
hire more staff but struggled to attract them.
Neary is best remembered for a 2008 television interview
when he said Ireland's banks were so well capitalised they could
absorb any impairments.
($1 = 0.9147 euros)
(Editing by Jane Merriman)